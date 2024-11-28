CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.6 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 503.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.77. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

