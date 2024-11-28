CSX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
CSX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
CSX Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.58 on Thursday. CSX has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
