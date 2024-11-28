CT Private Equity Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 7.01 (LON:CTPE)

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CTPE stock opened at GBX 453.46 ($5.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £324.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,376.32 and a beta of 0.75. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 412 ($5.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 439.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 449.98.

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

