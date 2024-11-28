CT Private Equity Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 7.01 (LON:CTPE)

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CTPE stock opened at GBX 453.46 ($5.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £324.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,376.32 and a beta of 0.75. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 412 ($5.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 439.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 449.98.
CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CT Private Equity Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.