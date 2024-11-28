Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 933 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HCC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HCC opened at $70.32 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.