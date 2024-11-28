Cynosure Group LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $79,366,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $273.14 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.32 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.66.
Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.