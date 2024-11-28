D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,985,000 after purchasing an additional 929,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 140,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.