D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,367 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67,170.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after buying an additional 155,163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,572,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 201,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,548.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 65,458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.