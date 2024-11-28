D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $333.20 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $336.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

