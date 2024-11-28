Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 3,700 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $347.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.75, a PEG ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

