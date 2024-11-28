Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 77,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,910. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTRUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC upgraded Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

