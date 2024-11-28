Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,416 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 550.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,423,000 after acquiring an additional 218,165 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

NYSE FE opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

