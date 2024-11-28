Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,820,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 32,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,521 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 837,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 446,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 109.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 389,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

