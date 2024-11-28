Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $204,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. The trade was a 86.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter valued at $4,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,794,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after buying an additional 1,047,156 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAKT. Singular Research upgraded shares of Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of Daktronics stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 261,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,937. The stock has a market cap of $713.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.84 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Daktronics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

