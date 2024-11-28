De Lisle Partners LLP Purchases 14,500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,123 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

NYSE AEM opened at $83.54 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

