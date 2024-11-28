De Lisle Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $28,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BRP by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 408,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 335,715 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 130,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BRP by 154.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.07.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 79.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOOO

BRP Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.