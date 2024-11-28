Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Sells $838,935.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $838,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,853.19. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $191.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $198.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.53.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
