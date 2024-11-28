Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Sells $838,935.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $838,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,853.19. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $191.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $198.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 904.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,011,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,216,000 after buying an additional 910,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.