Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.710-7.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dell Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.95. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.