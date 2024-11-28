Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $24-25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.59 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.710-7.910 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

