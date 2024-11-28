Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 12.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.2% on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $150.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $121.30 and last traded at $124.38. 38,035,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 10,142,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.74.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

