Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Short Interest Down 57.2% in November

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the October 31st total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.24% of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ METU traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1879 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

