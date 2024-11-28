Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.56. Approximately 498,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 726,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $404.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 150.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the period.
About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
