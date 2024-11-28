Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DHCNI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 12,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This is a positive change from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.

