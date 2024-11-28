Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

