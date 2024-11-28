Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in November

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
Shares of DDHRF remained flat at $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile
