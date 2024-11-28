DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,881 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after acquiring an additional 390,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 137,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

