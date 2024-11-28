DRW Securities LLC Invests $217,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 89.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 209.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AER stock opened at $99.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $100.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

