DRW Securities LLC Invests $264,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,632 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 860,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CMP opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $650.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

