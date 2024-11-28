DRW Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.