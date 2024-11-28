Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.00 and last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 169229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.08.
Read Our Latest Report on Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.30 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 38.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.73%.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.