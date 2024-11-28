Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.00 and last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 169229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.08.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.30 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 38.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.73%.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.