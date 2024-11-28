Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $229.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.13. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.26 and a 1 year high of $232.58.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

