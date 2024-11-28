Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 12,511 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 80.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 54.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 982.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

