Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $879,000 in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $219,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,626.50. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,126 shares of company stock valued at $604,420. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $131.06.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

