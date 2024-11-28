Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $848,000 Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Westamerica Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.1 %

WABC opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.54. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. Analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

