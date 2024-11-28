Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $980,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 17.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368,557 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 35,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CROX opened at $105.60 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROX. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.