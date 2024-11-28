Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Up 122.2% in November

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,672.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,811.75. This represents a 2.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,615 shares of company stock worth $73,705.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of GRF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

