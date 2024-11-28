Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) EVP Sells $1,102,920.00 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:EMN opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.