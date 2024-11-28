Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) EVP Sells $1,102,920.00 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,560,000 after acquiring an additional 856,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,572,000 after purchasing an additional 617,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 534,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after purchasing an additional 340,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,233,000 after buying an additional 282,458 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.