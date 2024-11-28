Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 104.6% in November

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 99,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,134. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $9.81.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
