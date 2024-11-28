Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 104.6% in November

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 99,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,134. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.