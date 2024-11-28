Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $402.80 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.02 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.22.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

