Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s 10th Largest Position

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,741 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.4% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,417,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 422,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,465,000 after buying an additional 61,220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.1% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $18,234,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 509,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $788.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $869.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

