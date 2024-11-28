Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $780.30 and last traded at $788.19. 2,714,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,217,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $789.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $748.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $856.96 and its 200-day moving average is $869.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

