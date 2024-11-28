Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 12.2 %

NYSE DELL opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.