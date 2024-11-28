Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

