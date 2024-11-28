Enbridge Q4 EPS Estimate Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.31.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$60.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The stock has a market cap of C$131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.08. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$45.05 and a 52 week high of C$61.09.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enbridge

In related news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.