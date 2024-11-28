Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 28th (ARL, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CPST, ENSV, ENV, ESGR, EVOK, FLIC)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 28th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

