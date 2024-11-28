Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Position Raised by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Escalade were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESCA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $15,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Escalade in the first quarter worth $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Escalade by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Escalade by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

ESCA opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

