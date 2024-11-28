Ewan William Hamilton Sells 3,000 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Stock

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $121,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,085.25. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

KGS stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 565.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 444.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after buying an additional 3,991,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,558,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 313.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,779,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,899 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at $11,544,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at about $9,741,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.