Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $517.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

