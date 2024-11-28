Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,979.40 and last traded at C$1,970.84, with a volume of 34341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,955.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFH. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.0 %
Insider Activity
In other Fairfax Financial news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total value of C$70,949.19. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,971.00, for a total transaction of C$2,956,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,329 shares of company stock worth $15,954,225 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
