F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,128 ($14.30) and last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.25), with a volume of 384205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,122 ($14.22).

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,064.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,036.93.

F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 781.25%.

Insider Activity at F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,094 ($13.87) per share, for a total transaction of £984.60 ($1,248.23). Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

