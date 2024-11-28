Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Fidelis Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance
NYSE FIHL opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.01.
About Fidelis Insurance
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.
